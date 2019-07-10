REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Since REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.57 N/A -1.04 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.49 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 52.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.