REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We are contrasting REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 19.99 N/A -1.04 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of REGENXBIO Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 3.31 beta and it is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.