REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given REGENXBIO Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential downside is -7.27%. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 42.10% and its average target price is $8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.