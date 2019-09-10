REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.52 N/A -1.04 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.13 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REGENXBIO Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 15.37% upside potential and an average price target of $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 74.2% respectively. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.