REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are comparing REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.77 N/A -1.04 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 24.48 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential is 14.06% at a $37 average target price. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 107.98% and its average target price is $36.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.