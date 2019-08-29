REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.03 N/A -1.04 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REGENXBIO Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

REGENXBIO Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has an average price target of $37, and a 11.04% upside potential. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 115.05% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 53.6% respectively. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.