REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.07 N/A -1.04 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 13.9 and 13.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 32.5% respectively. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.