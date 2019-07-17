REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Since REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.78 N/A -1.04 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 323.80 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 74.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.