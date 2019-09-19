REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.45 N/A -1.04 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 94.77 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential downside of -6.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 65% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.