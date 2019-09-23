REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.05 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REGENXBIO Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given REGENXBIO Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a -7.27% downside potential and a consensus target price of $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.