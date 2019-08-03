REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has REGENXBIO Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 149.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.