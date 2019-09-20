REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology companies, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.45 N/A -1.04 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 17.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

REGENXBIO Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -6.14% for REGENXBIO Inc. with average target price of $37. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 85.96%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.