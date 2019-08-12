REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 15.94 N/A -1.04 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 7.80 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.67 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 70.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.