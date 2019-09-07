REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has REGENXBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 16.21%. AnaptysBio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus target price and a 82.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.