REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us REGENXBIO Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.28% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.