REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Reaches $37.96 After 3.00% Down Move; Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered By $1.86 Million Its Autonation (AN) Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 3.39M shares with $142.01 million value, down from 3.43 million last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 111,167 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01

The stock of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 143,757 shares traded. REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has declined 33.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGNX News: 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For RGX-121 Gene Therapy For The Treatment Of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO GETS FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR RGX-121; 23/05/2018 – Regenxbio Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 30; 07/03/2018 – REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 REGENXBIO 4Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO TO INITIATE PATIENT RECRUITMENT, DOSING IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on May 8 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights; 08/05/2018 – REGENXBIO 1Q EPS $3.04The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.40 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $36.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RGNX worth $41.91M less.

More notable recent REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clearside Bio up 37% premarket on microinjector deal with Regenxbio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “REGENXBIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “This Rockville biotech has added another deal to its growth plan – Washington Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 58.93% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by REGENXBIO Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.61% negative EPS growth.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication, New York-based fund reported 124,027 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 641,054 shares. 146,263 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. California-based Private Mngmt has invested 1.9% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Walleye Trading invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Mirae Asset Investments reported 5,310 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 769,277 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management holds 133,390 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 6.63 million shares. United Cap Financial Advisers has 5,500 shares.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 11.05 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.