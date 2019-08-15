REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 15.19 N/A -1.04 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.83 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has REGENXBIO Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 30.7%. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.