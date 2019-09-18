REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparison side by side

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 25.91 N/A -1.04 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1216.48 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.17% and an $37 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.