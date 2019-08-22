REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Contrasting side by side

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 15.18 N/A -1.04 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.90 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered REGENXBIO Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$37 is REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.64%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 6.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.