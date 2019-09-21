REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REGENXBIO Inc. and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, and a -7.27% downside potential. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 241.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.