REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.99 N/A -1.04 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.15 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has REGENXBIO Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 5.7% respectively. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.