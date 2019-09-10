REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.52 N/A -1.04 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 304.50 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REGENXBIO Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s beta is 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 15.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CorMedix Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.