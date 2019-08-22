REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparison side by side

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.77 N/A -1.04 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REGENXBIO Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.67 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and CohBar Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, and a 5.50% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.