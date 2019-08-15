REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 15.46 N/A -1.04 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REGENXBIO Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown REGENXBIO Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 150.70% and its average target price is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.