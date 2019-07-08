REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.05 N/A -1.04 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 137.91 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of REGENXBIO Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.42 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.49 beta which is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.83, which is potential 28.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than bluebird bio Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.