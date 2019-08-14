REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 15.46 N/A -1.04 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REGENXBIO Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -6.05% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.