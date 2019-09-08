REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of REGENXBIO Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential is 16.21% at a $37 average price target. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 45.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 63.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.