REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 20.52 N/A -1.04 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us REGENXBIO Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 293.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.