REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 36 -8.90 28.79M -1.04 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 80,351,660.62% -8.1% -7.6% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 134,475,542.77% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

REGENXBIO Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 3.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 38.89% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 0%. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.