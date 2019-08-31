REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparing side by side

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of REGENXBIO Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown REGENXBIO Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 7.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.