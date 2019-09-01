REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see REGENXBIO Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of REGENXBIO Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential is 7.28% at a $37 consensus target price. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 26.44% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 83%. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.