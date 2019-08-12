Regents Of The University Of California Upped Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holding by $887,194; Avenir Has Trimmed Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Stock Price Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.70M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). America First Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2,412 shares. Nokota Lp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 500,000 shares. Iat Reinsurance holds 50,000 shares. 40,938 were accumulated by Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 99,864 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 37,172 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 12,582 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 18,967 were accumulated by Diversified Tru Com. First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,539 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,723 shares. Counselors Incorporated reported 14,474 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va owns 204,950 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares to 153,395 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 30,305 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.03 million shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 5,695 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 8,065 were accumulated by D E Shaw. 230 were accumulated by North Star Management. Comerica Bancorporation reported 27,623 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 57,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs stated it has 10,400 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 52,712 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 56,708 shares. Private Mngmt Group Inc invested 2.26% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 609,550 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 13,057 shares.