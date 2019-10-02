Regents Of The University Of California Trimmed Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $741,000; Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed Its Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 3.64 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,723 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, down from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $368.88. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.57 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser1 by 72,112 shares to 72,203 shares, valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.