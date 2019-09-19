Regents Of The University Of California Trimmed Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $741,000 as Market Value Rose; Cortland Associates Cut Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $303,966

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 1.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 120,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.14M, down from 123,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 2.92 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.13% or 76,100 shares. State Street Corp holds 39.43 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cadinha & Com Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,200 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 158,810 shares. Blackrock reported 67.24 million shares stake. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 2.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc owns 15,610 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.94M shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 2.01 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 72,697 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability owns 1,895 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.93 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 22.77 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.