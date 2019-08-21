Regents Of The University Of California Stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Lifted by $887,194; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding Has Raised by Scotia Capital Inc

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 11.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALL DIRECTORS GOT AT LEAST 89.9% OF VOTES; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 103.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 22,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 21,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 1.28M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Roundview Cap Ltd owns 15,297 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 94,061 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 916,633 shares. Oxbow Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Roanoke Asset reported 45,747 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 6,798 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 0.31% or 66,942 shares. Ally Fincl owns 190,000 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,628 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Washington Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 98,490 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Division reported 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,159 shares to 120,789 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,796 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.