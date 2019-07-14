Regents Of The University Of California Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted by $28.38 Million Its Holding

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 30. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992 on Friday, January 25. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. Van Haren Julie had sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60M on Thursday, January 31. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,685 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.29% or 230,388 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 59,862 shares. Boston Limited Co accumulated 26,818 shares. First Mercantile Communication stated it has 1,145 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.01% or 708 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advisors has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Markston International Ltd Llc owns 20,424 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cutler Counsel Llc has 105,823 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Limited Liability Com reported 35,623 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.03% or 17,095 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 29.74M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) by 9,700 shares to 290,900 shares, valued at $13.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,800 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).