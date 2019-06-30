Regents Of The University Of California Raised Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $643,500; Market Valuation Rose; National Retail Properties (NNN) Market Value Rose While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 107,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.18 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 1.35M shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 6.13 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie also sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80M worth of stock. Shares for $3.37M were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. On Thursday, January 31 Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.63M for 19.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.