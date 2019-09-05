Regents Of The University Of California Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) Increased by $643,500; Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased First Solar (FSLR) Holding by $18.24 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 533,871 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 3.70M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, a New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 30,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus reported 19,699 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 687,888 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,532 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has 500 shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 310,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Johnson Grp reported 0% stake. 8,055 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 132,332 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 401 shares.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $49.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Accuvest Glob Advsr reported 4,407 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru accumulated 35,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Old Republic Intl Corporation reported 268,000 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,000 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Rockland Trust Commerce owns 4,761 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Co reported 194,687 shares. Kbc Nv owns 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 187,508 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). D E Shaw And invested in 54,419 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 13.78 million shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 219,084 shares.