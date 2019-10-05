Regents Of The University Of California Lowered Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $741,000; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 3.94 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 1.13 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.30B for 23.07 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,159 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1,003 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 34,411 shares. Intll Sarl accumulated 31,160 shares. 182,316 are held by Raymond James Financial Inc. Raymond James & owns 859,285 shares. Washington-based Freestone Capital Lc has invested 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Benin Management reported 4,645 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.09% or 1,752 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 224,618 shares. Plante Moran Lc reported 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Finance reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 30,300 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 10,117 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Da Davidson Com reported 50,670 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd accumulated 1,521 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 335,425 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,693 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 272,774 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 254,300 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust, Washington-based fund reported 155,159 shares.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.