Regents Of The University Of California Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Amber Road (AMBR) Holder Gagnon Securities Decreased Position by $706,032

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 1.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Advsr Ltd Co holds 671,219 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 35,849 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 5,715 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited holds 72,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Llc has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.02% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 13,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 22,814 shares. Gagnon Ltd Com holds 2.61% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc stated it has 133,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 1.10 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 198,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,752 shares to 64,361 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 290,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 67,400 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 19.06M shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3,385 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 86,800 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 6,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 17.10M shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd holds 80,136 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital City Fl reported 60,639 shares stake. Nottingham Advsrs invested in 4,985 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Point Trust & Fincl N A invested 3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 17,845 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.29% or 5.73M shares.