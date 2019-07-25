Regents Of The University Of California Holds Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN); Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $101.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 7.31 million shares traded or 58.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 2.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.69 million, down from 13.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 10.17M shares traded or 200.08% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA ACQUIRES ASTRAZENECA’S SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Enters Agreement With Luye Pharma Over Rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Clinical Trial Results Previously Anticipated in 1H; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,533 shares to 180,261 shares, valued at $27.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. Shares for $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. 15,798 shares valued at $1.60M were sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was made by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. The insider BLINN MARK A sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, February 6. On Thursday, January 31 Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares.