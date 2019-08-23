Regents Of The University Of California Holds Position in Wells Fargo Co (WFC); Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Increased Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $11.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 13.53 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 242,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.13M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72,778 shares to 284,575 shares, valued at $75.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 225,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,137 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 99,500 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 99,986 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.91M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Limited has 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 967,396 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 101,168 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.1% stake. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,071 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Llc has invested 0.91% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.14% or 534,871 shares.

