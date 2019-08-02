Regents Of The University Of California Holding In Texas Instruments (TXN) Was Increased; As American Software (AMSWA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 136,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 538,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 675,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 9,779 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.96 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Software: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Logility Honored as a 2019 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 22nd Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of AMSWA earnings conference call or presentation 19-Jun-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizen Watch America and Haggar Clothing, Inc. Highlight Supply Chain Transformation at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 10,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 158,895 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Bank Of Mellon holds 468,374 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.92% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 95,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Teton Advsr Inc accumulated 221,380 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Co has invested 0.06% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 6,975 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 89,059 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 12,328 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 1,000 shares.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 67.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.17M shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $86.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 33,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53M. $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Kozanian Hagop H. The insider Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. Shares for $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.