Regents Of The University Of California Has Upped Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $922,220 as Valuation Declined; Markel Has Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake

Markel Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 222.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

