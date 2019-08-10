Regents Of The University Of California Has Raised Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $922,220 as Valuation Declined; Cannell Capital Has Increased Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake by $2.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 110,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 888,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 777,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 345,648 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt reported 7,432 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 11,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Boys Arnold And reported 53,094 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. David R Rahn And Associates Inc has invested 2.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc reported 174,244 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,111 shares. Scotia Capital reported 528,503 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 51,246 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 66,421 shares. 4,935 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 0.67% or 21,989 shares. Roundview Lc owns 45,937 shares. 201,786 are owned by Blb&B Limited Com. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 931,886 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,496 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 9,000 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 838,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,722 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.07% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wesbanco Bankshares reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 29,327 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co. Tieton Limited Liability reported 3.42% stake. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 376,124 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 177,655 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $2.75M were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. AVERY PAUL E also bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20.