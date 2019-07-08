Regents Of The University Of California Has Lifted Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $643,500; Evermay Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $329,115

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.42 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 90,842 shares. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. On Tuesday, February 12 XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 8,693 shares. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34M on Thursday, January 31. $145,203 worth of stock was sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Comml Bank & reported 8,271 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 62,444 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd holds 2,146 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 2.94M shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.89% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,600 are held by Smart Portfolios Llc. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 500 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs invested in 1,946 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.49M shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,741 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 641 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 11,417 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 5,474 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 8,624 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Management Presents at 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,508 were reported by Eqis Management. 24,590 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited. 3,301 were reported by Alethea Ltd. Kopp Advsr Llc owns 2,596 shares. Ls Limited Liability Company reported 176,155 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 10,267 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lesa Sroufe, Washington-based fund reported 2,306 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 16,489 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 2,384 shares. 15,696 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 732,890 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Grisanti Llc has invested 4.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 31,514 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Nike – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.