Regents Of The University Of California Has Increased Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $643,500; Gateway Investment Advisers Holding In Xpo Logistics (XPO) Was Lifted

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 3.35 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 12,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 64,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 52,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.06% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 1.01M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Petrus Tru Co Lta reported 4,233 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 273,048 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 58,067 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 22,241 shares. 4,246 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 29,891 shares. Korea Inv reported 49,200 shares. Advsr Asset has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 1,701 shares. Magnetar Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Whittier Tru owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 8,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 326,182 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 178,847 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 139,494 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 79,217 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $100.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,458 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A.