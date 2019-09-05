Regents Of The University Of California Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $922,220; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $606,390 as Shares Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 2.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 4.43M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest accumulated 3.56 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company stated it has 198,444 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Frontier Invest Mngmt owns 488,340 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Lucas Capital Management invested in 1.06% or 15,233 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 95,525 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns Ltd has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Front Barnett Associate Limited Company holds 3,599 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 60 shares. Hollencrest Management reported 8,369 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karp Cap Mgmt reported 34,589 shares stake. 61,763 were reported by Choate Advisors. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 164,070 shares. Crawford Counsel owns 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 373,105 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Incorporated owns 1,737 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Df Dent And Inc invested in 0.03% or 10,453 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 0.17% stake. First Financial In reported 2,822 shares stake. Highland Cap Management Lc owns 152,621 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.63% stake. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated stated it has 5,937 shares. Chem Bancorp holds 1.09% or 78,258 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Liability Co owns 234,702 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 19,708 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsr Llc reported 7,052 shares stake. Verity & Verity Ltd Co holds 2.59% or 91,714 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2.29M shares. United Fire holds 0.23% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares to 9,965 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).