Regents Of The University Of California Has Boosted Its Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $643,500; Northcoast Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Sherwin (SHW) as Stock Value Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.11. About 921,561 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $500.9. About 70,841 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Petroleum And Chemical C (NYSE:SNP) by 6,188 shares to 57,825 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 239,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,942 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.