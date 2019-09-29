Regentatlantic Capital Stake in Apple (AAPL) Upped as Market Value Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Adirondack Trust Co Has Increased Its Position by $377,883

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 3,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 206,784 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.93M, up from 202,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 87,326 shares. Cordasco Ntwk owns 2,469 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 3.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 270,220 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 3.33% or 125,333 shares. Wealthquest Corp has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,477 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 5,210 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Inv Management Llc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning holds 0.39% or 8,757 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1.85% or 4.09 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Co holds 60,611 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 36,256 were reported by Exchange Mgmt Incorporated.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,338 shares to 131,150 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 11,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,021 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Lc reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 3,084 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 360,275 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 70,421 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kames Public Limited Company stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gideon Advisors holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,516 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc stated it has 0.36% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Truepoint reported 0.02% stake. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com owns 82,753 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,681 shares. Smith Salley Assocs invested in 0.29% or 5,369 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Centurylink holds 0.64% or 4,512 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 260,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.